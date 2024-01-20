TAWAU, Jan 20 — Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department, Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, announced that the construction of the Tawau International Cultural Centre (TICC), valued at approximately RM20 million, is slated to commence this year.

He said the initiative reflects the government’s aspiration to establish Tawau as a focal point for cultural advancement, positioning it as a distinctive landmark within the district.

The TICC also aligns with Tawau’s reputation for hosting the renowned Tawau International Cultural Festival (FKAT), he added.

“The construction of the TICC was approved in 2022 and its location was identified by the Tawau Municipal Council. The centre is also part of Tawau’s preparations as the closest city to the new Indonesian capital of Nusantara,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after handing over 30 lion dance costumes to the leaders of the Tawau and Semporna Chinese communities, donated by the state government, here today.

The Sabah government is working on different ways to keep the state’s cultural heritage alive and interesting for tourists, especially in Tawau, he said.

They are also ensuring that Sabah’s diverse cultural celebrations can be collectively successful, he added.

In recent news, it was reported that the Sabah government was going to donate lion dance costumes worth RM1.5 million to temples and associations in the state for a joyous Chinese New Year celebration this year. — Bernama