SARATOK, Jan 20 — The Public Works Department (JKR) will be planning for solutions in the near future to address issues and damaged facilities caused by landslides in the Saratok constituency, said its assemblyman Friday Belik.

He added that despite the continuous rain brought about by the North-east Monsoon which had caused landslides and flooding in several areas in the constituency, the situation was still under control.

“We have received reports including road damage and landslides in the Ulu Kabo and Wong Besi areas, along Jalan Krian, as well as in Blaong and Tembawai Kapok in Awik.

“We have also received reports that the bridge over Sungai Seblak at Jalan Kedoh near Brayang has been affected and damaged by the floods.

“As a result, together with the JKR, we went to the reported locations to see and discuss on how to address the issue,” he said.

Friday said the authorities would also provide temporary fix to the damaged facilities such as roads before the appointed contractors carry out the repair work.

“In light of the current situation, we would like to remind the public to always be cautious and vigilant when passing through these areas.

“Report any issues immediately to the authorities so that prompt action can be carried out to ensure that the problems are addressed,” Friday cautioned. — Borneo Post