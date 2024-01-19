KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced an unemployed man to two months in prison for trespassing into the Muzium Negara Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station customer service counter on Tuesday (January 16) in an attempt to steal money.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin imposed the sentence on B. Durairajan, 35, after he pleaded guilty to trespassing in the area at 12.20am.

The court ordered the accused to serve the prison sentence from the date of arrest on January 16.

Durairajan was charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of six months, a fine of up to RM3,000, or both.

According to the case facts, the accused had trespassed into the area and attempted to break into the cash register machine at the counter.

However, he was apprehended by security personnel and no losses were reported. — Bernama

