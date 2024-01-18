JERTIH, Jan 18 ― Water supply to the 11 villages in Bukit Keluang affected by the water supply disruption since last January 1 is expected to be restored tomorrow.

Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU), in a statement today, said that the repair and installation of pipes near the Kampung Lampu bridge are now 83 per cent complete.

"The repair work is expected to be fully completed on January 19 (Friday), which is earlier than the scheduled date, which is January 21 (Sunday), it said.

Earlier this month, SATU, in a statement, said that the water supply disruption was caused by a 600-millimetre pipe leak at the bottom of Sungai Besut, affecting 2,670 user accounts. ― Bernama

