KOTA BARU, Jan 18 ― Eight eateries in Tumpat that did not meet the stipulated level of cleanliness have been ordered to be closed for 14 days.

Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the order was issued under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

“Under the clean premises integrated ops carried out around Tumpat yesterday, the JKNK inspected 59 eateries and food factories.

“The JKNK issued 99 Section 32B notices, an order to appear in court, to the owners of the premises and food handlers for various offences which contravened the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Zaini said that the 99 notices were issued for offences like not displaying the certificate of registration in the eateries and not complying with the requirements related to the general duties of the owner or occupant of the food premises and matters related to the clothing of food handlers.

“Other offences were related to the personal hygiene of food handlers and the duty to keep the premises clean.

“All the Section 32B notice compounds can be paid within one month from the date the notice was issued,” he said. ― Bernama