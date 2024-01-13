KOTA KINABALU, Jan 13 — An expert panel and a monitoring unit will be set up to assist government-linked agencies (GLCs) that are having problems, said State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said he had briefed the Cabinet on the matter and the creation is expected to be sometime within this year as part of an issued guideline to GLCs focusing on profits.

He said the panel will be more consultative, comprising experts from the public and private sector which will help GLCs to improve their performance and guiding them towards better management of the companies.

Advertisement

Masidi said the GLC monitoring unit would need to be empowered but on the same token, not only reports are required but also the actions that need to be taken as the ministry is moving towards becoming more action-oriented this year.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on whether there would be any downsizing within GLCs, he said he will leave it up to the companies to decide.

He said the focus now is making money, and there are many ways for GLCs to do it, such as through business activities.

Advertisement

Another way, he said, is to look at the GLCs’ management, which includes the actual requirement of the managerial section of the company and whether there is an oversupply of manpower.

“Sometimes, by getting the right number of people, it can actually cut a lot of expenditure and that will translate to savings.

“And savings can sometimes mean contributing toward more revenue or profit.

“So we leave it to the companies to decide. But obviously they need to counsel, just like any other private sector,” he told reporters at his ministry’s appreciation night at a hotel here yesterday.

Masidi did not confirm whether there would be any layoffs within GLCs, and instead, each of the staff there should be asking themselves whether they contribute to the profitability of the company.

“If the answer is yes, then that person should have a job there. If the answer is no, then that person should think twice whether they should remain there.

“I mean, that is how the private sector operates anyways, isn’t it? When I hire someone, I hire them because I think they can contribute to the profitability of the company,” he said. — Borneo Post