JOHOR BARU, Jan 13 — Four mild cases of Covid-19 have been detected among flood victims placed at temporary flood relief centres in Johor since last Saturday until yesterday.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the cases were recorded in Mersing, Pontian, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru districts involving victims aged four months to 60 years.

“All those positive for Covid-19 are experiencing non-serious symptoms, and there is no sign that these cases will spread in the relief centres.

“Those confirmed positive will be placed in a separate room under the supervision of the medical and health team stationed at all the relief centres where they are located,” he said after officiating at the ceremony to appoint Unity Ambassadors 2.0 at the Sri Stulang People’s Housing Project today.

Also present was the Minister of National Unity, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Johor National Unity and National Integration Department director Suraya Wen.

He said the state government and related parties, such as the Johor State Health Department (JKNJ), will continue to occasionally monitor the condition of flood victims sheltering at relief centres.

“We have urged everyone to take preventive measures and have also gone to all relief centres to raise awareness. We will also go to each relief centre to screen and provide advice to flood victims,” he said.

To date, 14 temporary flood relief centres have been opened in the districts of Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Johor Bahru and Batu Pahat, accommodating 1,515 victims from 450 families.

Regarding unity ambassadors, Ling said 157 students from Public Higher Education Institutions (IPTA) and Private Higher Education Institutions (IPTS) were appointed as unity ambassadors 2.0 in the state to support the state government’s efforts in fostering the spirit of unity and integration in Johor for the sake of harmony and advancement of the development agenda in the state. — Bernama