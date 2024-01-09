KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Various green investment opportunities and new technologies are expected to be created in Malaysia following the high commitment given in energy transition efforts, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Malaysia has launched the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the investment opportunities should be explored by companies such as ConocoPhilips Company.

ConocoPhilips is a world-leading energy exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas in the United States that currently has operations in 13 countries with approximately 9,800 employees.

Anwar said this through a post on his Facebook page after receiving a courtesy visit from the chairman and chief executive officer of ConocoPhilips Company, Ryan Lance and the president of ConocoPhilips Malaysia, Lisa Bruner here today.

Advertisement

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said that in the meeting Ryan shared the company’s plans especially the investment opportunities in Malaysia that were identified.

“He said one of the attractions for ConocoPhilips in Malaysia is the government’s high governance practices related to the national petroleum company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

“We also discussed the energy transition initiative which is a global effort,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement