SIBU, Jan 8 — The 34-year-old police sergeant, who was remanded for suspected cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property involving almost RM500,000, was released on police bail after his remand order expired today.

The suspect was remanded for three days starting last Friday for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for an imprisonment of between one and 10 years and with caning, as well as a fine, upon conviction.

It was alleged that the victim had made several transactions to the suspect’s account between October, November, and December last year. — Borneo Post Online

