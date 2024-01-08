KUANTAN, Jan 8 — Police arrested four men who attempted to steal two cows after their Proton Wira Aeroback skidded off the main road in Mempaga-Lebu two days ago.

Raub police chief Supt Mohd Shahril Abdul Rahman said the cows, which were crammed into the thieves’ vehicle, were believed to have been stolen from an oil palm plantation in Krau 4, Raub, based by the markings on their ears.

He said during the incident at about 3 am, a breeder claimed to have seen the car by the roadside near the plantation and when he approached it, the vehicle sped away.

“The car skidded near the night market in Mempaga,” he said in a statement here today.

He said four men aged between 23 and 31, were arrested, and one of them was sent to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh near here for treatment for his injuries.

Three suspects tested positive for drugs, and the case was being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama

