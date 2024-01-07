KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 7 — A total of 54 disciplinary investigation papers were opened by the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) of the Terengganu police contingent headquarters (IPK), throughout last year.

State police chief, Datuk Mazli Mazlan, said that it involved five investigation papers on senior officers, 65 junior police officers and two public officers.

“A total of 45 disciplinary inquiry papers have also been opened, involving nine senior officers and 50 junior police officers, for the same period.

“Meanwhile, the investigation into the Op Selendang case has also been completed, and a total of 12 policemen have been re-employed,” he said while addressing the state IPK monthly assembly, here today.

Advertisement

On Jan 24 last year, Bernama reported that two officers and 12 policemen were arrested for being members of an illegal organisation, known as Ayahanda Harimau Kumbang (AHK), believed to have been involved in violent activities and gangsterism around Dungun and Kuala Terengganu.

Former Terengganu police chief, Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, reportedly said that not all of the detained policemen had a direct role in criminal activities. However, being a member of an illegal organisation is an offence.

Meanwhile, Mazli said that the Terengganu IPK also recorded a very good performance throughout last year, among which the index crime rate has dropped by 7.24 per cent to 1,370 cases, compared with 1,477 cases reported in 2022.

Advertisement

He added that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) also achieved the set key performance indicator (KPI) of resolving 1,021 cases, or 74.5 per cent.

“As for the arrest statistics of the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), cases under Sections 6, 6B, 12(2), 39A (1), 39A (2) and 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 have dropped to 3,496 people, compared with 3,880 people the previous year.

“The value of drug seizures last year was RM4,478,042.48, through Op Camar, which involved the seizure of seven kilogrammes of Yaba pills in Besut,” he said.

Meanwhile, commercial crime cases saw total losses last year increase to RM33,324,213.03, compared with RM24,382,776.53 in the previous year, with a total of 658 arrests made, compared with 536 arrests in 2022, he said. — Bernama