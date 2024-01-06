MIRI, Jan 6 — The Sarawak government’s focus on providing education to the people is to enable them ‘to fish, rather than waiting for handouts’, said Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii.

He said despite the critics’ talks about the state still having many poor people, the government is doing its best to improve the people’s livelihood.

“By increasing the state’s revenue, Sarawak government will be able to do more for the people, including materialising the promise of building five international schools for Sarawakians,” he said in his speech for presentation of allocations from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant, at Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut branch office yesterday.

Under his constituency, Yii presented 350 MRP grants, amounting to RM123,000, to the village security and development committee (JKKK ) of Uma Luhat; Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumpun Islam Sejagat; Teachers Education Institute (IPG) Sarawak Campus; Malaysian Scouts Federation Miri Branch; Krokop Cultural Centre; Miri Mandarin Toastmaster Club; Miri Foochow Association Women Section; Persatuan Kebajikan Msyarakat Cakna Miri; Persatuan Kebangsaan Dayak Bidayuh; Miri Ying-Yong-Cheng’s Clan Association; Miri Rainbow Chorus Society Youth Section; Miri Chai Clan Association; Lions Club of Miri Host; Surau Al-Hidayah Tab Cinaq; Kelab Rekreasi Warga Warung Puteri Miri; Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals Association Sarawak; Miri Resident’s Office; Miri Guang Ning Association, National Association of Malaysian Life Insurance and Family Takaful Advisors (Namlifa) Miri; Society of Miri Urban Poor; Miri Women Sports and Recreation Centre; Persatuan Penganut Buddha Ser Pa Lo Han Miri; Persatuan Penganut Agama Buddha Hwa Kwang Miri; Miri Table Tennis Association; SUPP Pujut Fitness Team; SJKC Chung Hua Lutong School Management; Tudan Methodist Church; Persatuan Pelayaran Negeri Sarawak; and Sarawak Softball Association. — Borneo Post Online

