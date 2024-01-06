IPOH, Jan 6 — A married couple who were arrested on suspicion of misappropriating RM9.62 million in tithe collection to the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) are on remand for seven days from today to assist the investigation.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, when contacted by Bernama, said the case was being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust.

The 50-year-old man and his 53-year-old wife, who were appointed by MAIPk as its zakat collection agents, were arrested in Kuala Lumpur at about 12.35pm yesterday.

Last Thursday, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf was reported to have said that police investigated a company appointed as a zakat collection agent by MAIPk for allegedly misappropriating RM9.62 million in the tithe collection. — Bernama

Advertisement