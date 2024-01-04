PUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — The collapse of a crane at the Rawang train station in Selangor three weeks ago was caused by a contractor’s failure in following safety procedures, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

He added that the incident incurred RM2.4 million of losses for Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB).

“The cause of the incident was due to the contractor's negligence in ensuring a safe crane work area.

“Because of that, the crane entered a restricted area where the work site is unstable and slippery, causing the crane to lean on the track and the crane’s boom to break.

“The use of steel plates was also not sufficient for the regulation of the 80-tonne crane,” he said in a press conference here.

“Because of this failure, many difficulties are faced by KTMB since it interferes with train operations involving more than 20,000 ETS and Komuter passengers,” he added.

