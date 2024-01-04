MADINAH, Jan 4 — The first batch of umrah pilgrims to be hosted in 2024 by the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, arrived in Madinah today.

They are 250 Islamic influential figures from 14 East Asian countries — Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, Hong Kong, Japan, Brunei, Thailand, South Korea, Cambodia, and Mongolia, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The second and third batches of umrah pilgrims are scheduled to arrive later Thursday, completing the arrival of the 1000 umrah pilgrims ordered to be hosted.

Upon arrival in Madinah, the guests expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and the Crown Prince for their generous gesture, and said that it reflects their commitment to serving Islam and Muslims.

The General Secretariat of the Guests of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Programme for Haj, Umrah and Visit has prepared a programme to enable the guests to visit the Prophet’s Mosque, Quba Mosque and historical sites in Madinah before going to Makkah to perform umrah. — Bernama-SPA

