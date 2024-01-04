SEBERANG PERAI, Jan 4 — Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said Putrajaya is taking a tough stance against the proliferation of businesses that have been set up by illegal foreigners nationwide.

He gave an assurance today that the local councils are cracking down on such businesses by revoking business licences previously granted to illegal foreign traders.

“We are taking enforcement actions against businesses that misuse their licences in this manner,” he told reporters here after attending the prize presentation for the Bukit Mertajam market architectural design ideas competition in Penang, jointly organised by the Malaysian Institute of Architects and the Sebereng Perai City Council here.

He said his ministry, together with local councils, conducted 1,539 enforcement operations last year.

“As at November last year, a total 26,108 business licences were revoked,” he said.

Nga was responding to a question on the increasing number of stalls and businesses being operated by foreigners in the country.

“The ministry is also ready to cooperate with other ministries to go down on the ground as part of the efforts to stop illegal businesses operated by foreigners,” he said.

