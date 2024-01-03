KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — A police corporal sustained injuries to his right hand while on duty at a roadblock after being hit by a car carrying two foreigners at the Damansara Jaya exit towards the Sprint Highway yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abd Hamid said following the incident, a police patrol car chased the suspects’ vehicle for two kilometres until their car skidded off in Section 17/50 in Petaling Jaya.

He said upon examination of the vehicle, two men, both foreign nationals and aged between 35 and 45 were arrested.

“The police also seized various types of foreign currency amounting to RM9,839.85 and several housebreaking tools, including a hand drill, sledgehammer, screwdriver and a saw,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said both suspects had no criminal records and they also tested negative for drugs.

He said both men have been remanded until next Monday to assist in the investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 28 (i) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for possessing housebreaking tools.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old policeman is being treated at the UniversitI Malaya Medical Centre.

“The police urge the public with any information related to the crime or suspicious individuals to contact the nearest police station or the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters operations room at 03-79662222,” he said. — Bernama