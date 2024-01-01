GUA MUSANG, Jan 1 — The Gua Musang-Kuala Krai Road (FT08), which suffered severe damage during the monsoon season last December, is expected to be repaired as soon as possible this month if the weather remains dry.

Kelantan Public Works Department (JKR) director Mohd Suhaili Ismail said the repair work involves fixing the road surface, especially in the areas around the Paloh Land Development Scheme (RKT) and the diversion area near the construction site of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) on Jalan Persiaran Raya.

According to him, the teams from the LTU project and concessionaire Roadcare (M) Sdn Bhd could only use temporary patching methods at present to repair the potholed roads due to the rainy weather.

“Although repair actions have been carried out, damage still occurs due to increased traffic during school holidays and Christmas celebrations, as well as continuous rainy weather.

“I expect the road surface repair work (FT08) to commence this month, and we hope that the weather conditions will be favourable to ensure that the repair work is carried out as planned,” he said.

He said this in a joint briefing session with the JKR ECER 1 Special Project Unit and Roadcare (M) Sdn Bhd here, today.

Earlier, social media posts showing road users on the main Gua Musang-Kuala Krai road having to navigate through damaged and potholed sections, leading to damage to vehicle rims and tyres went viral.

Mohd Suhaili said more than 60 complaints had been received from road users over the issue.

Meanwhile, Galas state assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim expressed hope that the issues faced by road users would be resolved once the road surface repair work was completed.

“I believe that JKR has not remained idle in this matter, however, as mentioned earlier, they also hope for favourable weather conditions (to repair the road).

“According to the JKR’s plans, in January, they will repair the road surface (resurface), it will no longer be a temporary or permanent patch in areas that are at risk and have potholes,” he said. — Bernama