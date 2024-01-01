KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A total of 598,635 road accidents were reported nationwide from Jan 1 to Dec 30 last year, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) deputy director Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar.

He said that of the total, 12,417 accidents involved death.

“A total of 2,331 cases involved serious accidents; 28,511 involved minor crashes while the rest only involved damage to vehicles,” he told reporters after conducting the New Year’s Eve operation dubbed ‘Operasi Ambang Tahun Baharu’ at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza here early this morning.

He said Selangor recorded the highest number of accidents with 173,129 cases, followed by Johor (87,370 cases) and Kuala Lumpur (72,701 cases).

He added that Selangor also recorded the highest number of deaths with 2,092 people, followed by Johor (2,010) and Perak (1,321).

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), through the JSPT, has carried out large-scale integrated New Year’s Eve operations nationwide involving all contingents and districts, from eight last night to 5am this morning.

The operations involved 4,378 PDRM officers and personnel, apart from various enforcement agencies such as the Road Transport Department, the National Anti-Drug Agency, the Environment Department and the Immigration Department. — Bernama

