KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all relevant parties to emphasise the need for the country's investment landscape and ecosystem to be more creative and investor-friendly.

In a post on his official Facebook yesterday, he said the parties involved were also called upon to continue efforts in accelerating the process of national development so that the set goals can be achieved.

“I also emphasised the need to look at the development of a complete ecosystem that is appropriate in developing a data centre to ensure that the proposed development of the data centre has added value and is more competitive,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar presided over the 43rd National Physical Planning Council Meeting, which is a forum for the federal government to consult with state governments regarding urban and rural planning matters and the physical development of the country, in line with the Federal Constitution.

Anwar said in the meeting, that he had emphasised efforts to speed up the development approval period to catalyse investment and improve the ease of doing business in Malaysia.

According to him, efficiency and speed in managing development approval is something that investors see as more important than financial incentives.

“Investors are also more interested in the availability of infrastructure and human capital expertise that allows them to start operations quickly, per the investment made.

“If Malaysia is not successful in this aspect, this may likely cause investors to move to other destinations in the region,” he said. ― Bernama