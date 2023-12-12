PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said a task force would be set up to speed up procurement approvals for the country’s security forces.

He said the Secretary-General of Treasury Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican had been instructed to monitor the task force to ensure approval for the purpose is expedited.

Speaking at the Finance Ministry monthly assembly here today, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the procurement system for the national security force needed to be revamped to make it more transparent.

“Last week, I had discussions with friends at the Ministry of Defence, the Home Ministry and enforcement agencies... Certainly, these procurements require huge expenditure...

“The (current) procurement system is quite weak, only in name, procurement is made, but (goods) not obtained. There are a lot of leakages... It should be revamped and made more transparent, let the professionals give their views,” he said.

Anwar said the procurement approval for the country’s security forces must be expedited for them to carry out their duties properly.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed his appreciation to the staff of the Finance Ministry for their teamwork to help develop the country. ― Bernama