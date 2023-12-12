Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― The Madani Inclusive Housing Concept will be catalyst for the development of affordable housing projects for the target groups in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the efforts started with the cooperation of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to provide houses to the targeted groups in the capital and the initiative will be carried out together with the related government agencies.

Anwar said the government was always committed and focused on the housing agenda to make sure all Malaysians, no matter what household income group they belong too, are able to live in a conducive and harmonious environment to support the formation of a Madani community that enjoys quality and cohesive living,” he said in his Facebook posting yesterday.

Advertisement

Earlier yesterday, Anwar had chaired the National Affordable Housing Council (MPMMN) meeting to discuss the housing issues between the Federal government, State governments and Industry players that also touched on the direction taken, coordination and monitoring of affordable housing plans, construction and maintenance of houses.

Anwar said during the meeting, he agreed to the target of providing 500,000 affordable housing units under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12), and stress the importance of achieving the target so as to benefit the people.

“Once again I have stressed the need to expedite efforts and approval period to boost investment and ease the business dealing processes that will encourage businesses and attract investment. This will attract developers to build more affordable houses,” he said.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by the respective menteri besar, chief ministers, housing excos, Cabinet ministers and agencies involved in housing from the federal government, state government, statutory bodies as well as housing developers from the private sector. ― Bernama