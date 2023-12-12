KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented donations under the Madani Kasih programme to 150 individuals who were the original reformasi supporters.

His political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi represented the prime minister in presenting the aid at a programme at the Putrajaya Lake Club.

“All recipients are original reformasi supporters who are now elderly and have health issues. I hope that this aid can help reduce their burdens,” Anwar posted on his Facebook page.

He also shared several photos of the event with his post. — Bernama

