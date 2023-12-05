KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — A man, 27, and a woman, 21, were arrested following a 50-kilometre (km) high speed chase that ended in Cyberjaya after they evaded a police check in Jalan Utara, Petaling Jaya, near here yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the duo were arrested after police finally stopped the Perodua Bezza the man was driving at the Taman Tasik Cyberjaya roundabout, Sepang following a chase by 28 police vehicles.

During the 1.42am incident, a motorcycle police personnel was injured when the car rammed his motorcycle as he tried to stop the car at Jalan PJS 6/1 Sungei Way, Petaling Jaya, he added.

“An inspection of the suspects’ car led to the discovery of a knife, a pair of scissors, a pair of gloves, a helmet, an identification card belonging to another individual, and four debit cards,” he said in a statement tonight.

The male driver possessed 11 prior records, six of them criminal offences, four drug offences and one relating to an armed robbery, while the woman had no prior records, he said, adding that both suspects were remanded for four days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code to facilitate investigations under Section 186, 279 and 353 of the Penal Code and Section 28(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

He said the case has also been referred to the Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Division for investigations under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

He urged those with information on this case to contact the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters operations room at 03-79662222. — Bernama