BUKIT MERTAJAM, Nov 11 — A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed after the motorcycle they were on were hit by a car driven by a 16-year-old boy at KM1.9 (Prai-bound) of the Penang Bridge here early this morning.

Central Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said three vehicles — a motorcycle, a car and a lorry — were involved in the 2.30am crash.

“The male motorcyclist and female pillion rider in their 20s died on the spot due to severe injuries and they were believed to have been returning to their respective homes after having a meal at an eatery near the Seagate area in Bayan Lepas.

“The 16-year-old driver of the Toyota Lexus sustained minor injuries, while the male lorry driver was unhurt,” he said when contacted today.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Toyota Lexus, which was heading to Prai from the island, was believed to have hit the back of the lorry, causing it to lose control and hit the motorcycle, he said.

“The car driver has been arrested and remanded for a day to facilitate investigations (under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987) into the crash. Blood samples have been taken to determine if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” he said, adding that the driver, who is a student, had driven his mother’s car to visit his friends on the island and was returning home to Bukit Mertajam when he was involved in the crash.

He also confirmed that the student did not possess a valid driving licence and that the bodies of both the victims have been sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for postmortem.

He urged those who witnessed the crash or has information regarding it to contact investigating officer, Insp Muhammad Sufi Abd Razak at 013-4774542 or 04-5382222, or the nearest police station. — Bernama