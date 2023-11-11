KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched an anti-corruption educational mobile game called Malaysian AntiCorruption Commission Augmented Reality (MACC AR) today.

Its community education division director, Nazli Rasyid Sulong said in a statement today that the digital game was developed to educate and drum up public support for MACC’s anti-corruption fight.

“The game app can also be used as a teaching aid in school,” he said, adding that the game was the brainchild of MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, and is intended to be approachable to the public and students so that they can learn more about MACC’s role and the dangers of corruption in life.

He said Augmented Reality technology could allow content such as animation, videos and images to be displayed as visuals in the real world through the use of smart gadgets to allow students to understand the anti-corruption message better wherever they are.

“The technology is one of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 cores that allows content to be channelled to users effectively via engaging audio and visuals,” he said.

The app can be downloaded on the GAMMA platform, Google Play, App Store and AppGallery for free. — Bernama

