KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli appears to an ardent believer that every cloud has a silver lining.

He described the recent declaration of support for the government by four federal Opposition lawmakers as an “opportunity”, rather than a hindrance for Perikatan Nasional (PN) to regain control of Putrajaya, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“If PN representatives can express their support for the prime minister by not switching parties, it is not impossible that PH-BN representatives can do the same,” he was quoted as saying, referring to the Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional ruling alliance.

He highlighted that though the four Bersatu MPs had declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the last two months, they had not quit their party.

Advertisement

“However, their real support is still for the PN and I think what happened will make it an opportunity rather than an obstacle,” he told the Malay newspaper.

Mohd Shukri who is also Perlis menteri besar said that PAS MPs have been taught to remain loyal to the party and will not defect by supporting the opponent for certain interests.

His comments follow Bersatu information chief Datuk Razali Idris who two days ago expressed deep concern with the “trend” among the party’s MPs to declare their support for the government.

Advertisement

He said their actions undermined PN’s chances of returning to federal power.

Razali also claimed that the switch in support for Anwar to be an enticement attempt by those in government to ensure they remain in power

A fifth Bersatu lawmaker, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal had hinted during the Supply Bill 2024 debate in Parliament on November 9 that he “will pledge support for Anwar and the Madani government” if he gets RM30 million in federal funds to upgrade roads and public facilities in his Perak constituency.

“I would like to see how fair the Madani government is in giving allocations.

“If I manage to get these allocations to develop my constituency, I will pledge support for Anwar and the Madani government. Thank you,” Syed Abu was quoted as saying by The Star in a news report yesterday.

In recent weeks, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzukarnain Abdul Khalid, Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, and Jeli MP Zahari Kechik declared their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is from PH.

Iskandar Dzukarnain was first to issue a statement of support for Anwar on October 11, followed by Suhaili on October 30, Mohd Azizi on November 7, and Zahari on November 8.

So far, Bersatu has suspended Suhaili for six years, and Iskandar Dzulkarnain for four years.

Mohd Azizi and Zahari will be referred to the Bersatu disciplinary committee and a decision is expected in the next few days.