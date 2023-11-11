CHUKAI, Nov 11 — The government, through the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), today allocated RM5 million to help settlers who have been affected by disasters, especially floods, this year.

Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the allocation covers plans to upgrade 80 temporary relief centres which can accommodate 27,000 victims in 26 areas at high risk of being hit by floods.

“The works carried out include pipe repairs, installation of additional water tanks, genset rental and general cleaning.

“These upgrading works are important to provide comfort to the flood-hit settlers,” he told reporters after the launch of the national-level Felda Preparedness Programme 2023 at Felda Seberang Tayor here today.

He said that Felda has also prepared 2,000 flood preparedness kits for use before, during and after floods, which contain items like 10-litre waterproof bags, multi-purpose torchlights, slippers and basic personal hygiene items.

Meanwhile, he said Felda has identified 60 areas at risk of being hit by floods this time, with 26 of them classified as frequently affected areas.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department had, on Nov 6, stated that the monsoon season is expected to begin today and will continue until next March, with four to six incidents of heavy rain expected in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and western Sarawak. — Bernama

