BUTTERWORTH, Nov 3 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized 5.8 million sticks of white cigarettes worth more than RM400,000 with an excise duty of RM3.7 million, smuggled in boxes of instant noodles during an inspection at Westport in Port Klang, Selangor on Oct 26.

“On inspecting the container we found 1,832 boxes marked “instant noodles”, containing white bread and instant noodles,” said Penang Customs director Hamisan Kalip.

“Upon further inspection, we discovered 5.8 million sticks of white cigarettes hidden in the instant noodles boxes.

“The estimated value of the cigarettes was RM461,721.60 with an excise tax of RM3.7 million, all in worth RM4.2 million,” he said at a press conference here today.

A 47-year-old director of the shipping and logistics company, which has an office in Port Klang, was detained and released on bail after his statement was recorded, said Hamisan.

Based on the documents obtained, the shipment is suspected to be from a West Asian country, meant for the local market, he said, adding that the syndicate declared the goods as “instant noodles” in the bill of lading as their modus operandi.

He said investigations were underway to identify the network of syndicates believed to be the mastermind behind the smuggling.

The case has been classified under Sections 135(1)(e) and 135(1)(g) of the Customs Act 1967, and Section 74(1) (e) of the Excise Act 1976. — Bernama