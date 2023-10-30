KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Rainy and cloudy conditions in Selangor and Penang did not deter the public from expressing support and solidarity for the people of Palestine in gatherings organised in both states.

In Selangor, some 1,000 people participated in the ‘Solidariti 4 Palestin’ organised by the Malaysian Nasyid Entrepreneurs Council (Munsyid Malaysia) at Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam. Also present were Selangor Women and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari and Shah Alam MP Azli Yusof.

The event, marked by Palestinian flag waving and echoes of ‘takbir’ and ‘Hancur Zionis dan Yahudi’ chants, began with Maghrib congregational prayers, followed by the Isyak prayers, solat hajat (prayer of need), and the recitation of Asmaul-Husna.

The event featured performances by famous nasyid groups such as Brothers, Saff-One and Inteam. Poems were recited, depicting the current situation, the history of the Palestinian struggle, and the hardships faced by the Palestinian people.

People gather in solidarity with Palestine during the 'Himpunan Kasih Gaza' rally in Bukit Mertajam Octover 29, 2023. — Bernama pic

In Penang, over 2,000 Muslims in all-black attire and carrying flags and banners with the message ‘Free Palestine’ joined the ‘Himpunan Kasih Gaza’ at 4pm at the Central Seberang Perai District Mosque (SPT) in Bukit Mertajam.

The gathering, organised by the Central Seberang Perai District Mosque Coalition (GSPT) and SPT District Mosque, involved 150 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and political leaders. Chants of ‘Free Free Palestine’ and ‘Allahu Akbar’ resounded throughout every corner of the mosque.

Additionally, ‘Qunut Nazila’h was recited, and a silat performance by Anak Gayong SPT was held as a symbolic gesture against the atrocities occurring in Palestine, particularly towards children.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid who attended the gathering described the cruelty inflicted by the Zionist regime on Muslims in Palestine as a brutal and inhumane act.

“The issue of Palestine is not just a matter for Muslims but a humanitarian issue supported by the entire world, opposing the injustice by Israel.

“We, in Penang, are united with a coalition of over 150 NGOs to send a clear message to Israel to stop oppressing the Palestinian people,” he told Bernama.

Mohamad said the Palestinian Solidarity Fund, initiated on Oct 12, has collected almost RM1 million through contributions from the State Government, the Penang Islamic Religious Council, individuals, and corporate entities.

The final amount collected will be disclosed shortly and will be directly channelled to Palestine through the Malaysian Government.

He urged all Muslims in the country, especially in Penang, to continue performing the ‘solat hajat’ and pray for the well-being of Palestine. — Bernama