JOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — The MCA Youth has called on both parties involved in the conflict between Israel and Palestine to halt the attacks to ensure the safety of civilians, especially in Gaza.

Its leader Ling Tian Soon said the call was primarily directed at the Israeli regime which had launched attacks which have been described as cruel that had resulted in loss of lives, devastating property damage and destruction.

“We have submitted a memorandum calling on both parties, especially the Israeli military to stop the bombardments to ensure harmony, well-being and safety of civilians.

“MCA Youth condemns any act of oppression and injustice against civilians, regardless of their nationality, religion, or citizenship,” he said in post on his Facebook today.

Ling, who is also Johor Health and Unity Committee chairman, said the appeal was based on the principles of compassion and in promoting universal humanitarian values, adding that the wing would stand firmly with those affected by the horrific attacks. — Bernama