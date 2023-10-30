KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Bersatu will hold a series of discussions to decide the status of its Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman.

Supreme council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan said both the party leadership and Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs will be involved.

“We just read the statement that was issued by the Labuan MP, our friend in PN and Bersatu.

“So there will be a discussion at the party level and with MPs in the near future.

“I am confident that the party will come to a decision and announce it at a suitable time after the discussions conclude,” Wan Saiful told a press conference at the Parliament building today.

He was responding to reporters who asked about the status of the Labuan MP who earlier today declared his support for the unity government.

Suhaili issued a statement to say that he had reached this decision after seeing his constituents suffer for years amid the rising cost of living as well as longstanding unresolved issues on the island.

He, however, said he will remain as member of Bersatu and will stay loyal to the party.

He is the second MP from Opposition PN to voice his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

Suhaili reportedly said he believes the economy must be improved for the sake of the country’s prosperity and the well-being of its people.

He also said he was ready to face any disciplinary action by his party.

On October 12, Bersatu’s Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid declared his support for the prime minister’s leadership but said he remains loyal to his party.

Iskandar has since received a show-cause letter from Bersatu leadership for violating party regulations and discipline.