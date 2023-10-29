KANGAR, Oct 29 — Six houses were damaged during a thunderstorm at about 3.30pm in Changkat Jawi, Arau leaving 37 villagers stranded.

Perlis Civil Defence Forces (APM) Operations Director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the houses suffered structural damages during the thunderstorm.

“Six houses suffered damages due to thunderstorm and there are about six to eight family members in each family,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Izaimi said the Perlis APM was deployed to the location to assess the damages and assist the victims as well as any help if required. — Bernama

Advertisement

Advertisement