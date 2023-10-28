KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — PAS’ new app called MyONePAS is still in its Beta phase, the party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said after early reviewers warned of potential cyber security risks to users.

He said the Islamist party had launched the app during its annual congress last week to gauge interest from the public and receive feedback for finetuning.

“This launch and app is a big step for us to be more digitised. The app, though ready and downloadable, is still in the beta or early stages of development. We released the Beta version so we could get some feedback and early responses from the public, especially PAS members.

“PAS as well as the developer of the app PASpay Technology Sdn Bhd (PASpay) take very seriously all the feedback and we've told them to raise awareness that the app can be downloaded from the ‘www.myonepass.com’ website only,” he said in a statement late last night.

Takiyuddin said a memo has been sent to all PAS members informing them of the latest developments.

He urged members to be patient and wait for the official release of the app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, expected to be available by the end of November.

The MyOnePAS app is open to everyone, not just PAS members, and is supposed to provide a variety of services including e-wallet, bill payments, mobile reloads, Islamic prayer schedule, qibla location finder, and make donations to the federal Opposition party.

Several tech reviewers who had checked out the app after its soft launch noted that the app had been released as an APK file for Android devices on a website instead of being distributed through Google Play.

They said Android users who downloaded the app now will do so through “sideloading”.

They explained that sideloading an app into a device is generally viewed as risky to the user because there are no proven safeguards yet against malicious codes, which could expose the device to malware.