PETALING JAYA, Oct 28 — The nationwide crime index rate fell 1.1 per cent, with 25,482 cases recorded from January to June this year compared to 25,774 cases during the same period last year.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (Strategic Planning) deputy director Datuk K. Kumaran said this showed that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has managed to maintain the country’s security situation at a good level.

Of the total, he said 16,518 cases had been solved, which is equivalent to 64.8 per cent compared to the case rate set at 45 per cent.

“This shows that for every 10 cases, six to seven cases were solved.

Advertisement

“Although the crime index shows a decline every year, we must not be complacent. Instead, we must work harder to ensure crime continues to be curbed to ensure the people can live peacefully,” he said.

He said this at the closing of the Crime Prevention Awareness Programme 2023 organised by the Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) of Selangor here today.

Kumaran, however, said there was an increase in cybercrime cases, with the victims comprising businessmen, government and private employees, private workers, students, women and even the unemployed.

Advertisement

He said that in 2019, a total of 13,703 cases were recorded, followed by 17,227 cases in 2020 and 20,701 cases in 2021.

“The increasing number of cybercrime cases is closely linked to the current situation in the country, with many using the internet as a platform for various activities, like working from home, learning online, shopping and carrying out banking transactions,” he said.

Earlier, Kumaran launched the SOS Fastlane application aimed at facilitating the public to contact the authorities during emergencies.

The public can access the 24-hour assistance, courtesy of the collaboration between Fastlane Emergency Resources Group Sdn Bhd, MCPF and PDRM, by simply pressing the emergency button on the application. — Bernama