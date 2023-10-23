SIK, Oct 23 — A total of 67 residents from 11 families were evacuated to two relief centres in Sik district after their homes were flooded following heavy rainfall since 4pm yesterday.

Malaysian Civil Defence (APM) officer in Sik, Lieutenant (PA) Haisul Aishah Mohd Napiah said the affected areas include Kampung Banggol Kiat, Taman Derdap, Kampung Jerai, Kampung Pinang and Kampung Belimbing.

“The water started to rise at 6.20pm in Kampung Banggol Kiat and at 7.05pm, flash floods were reported in Kampung Jerai. At around 7.17pm, we received reports of houses being inundated in Kampung Pinang.

“At 8.10pm, victims were reported to be stranded in Kampung Jerai and our men were dispatched there to assist,” he said in a statement here last night.

He said a family of five is seeking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan Chepir relief centre while 62 people from 10 families are at the Tanjung Belit Pas Headquarters relief centre. — Bernama