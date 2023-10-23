RIYADH, Oct 23 — Saudi Arabia and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to bolster coordination and intensify efforts aimed at preserving international peace, stability, and security.

This determination was expressed in a joint statement released following the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the Kingdom on Saturday.

The statement, issued on Sunday by Saudi Arabia and made available to Bernama, highlighted many accomplishments resulting from the meeting between Anwar and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Both parties have also reached an agreement to strengthen cooperation in defence and security fields and to coordinate on matters of mutual interest, including the combatting of various forms of crime. This collaborative effort aims to enhance security and stability in the two brotherly nations.

On the current conflict in Gaza Strip, both sides emphasised the international community’s crucial role in exerting pressure on Israel to halt its plans to invade the Gaza. They also strongly cautioned against the forced displacement of Palestinians and the severe consequences it would entail.

The importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a comprehensive and equitable resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was underscored. This includes pursuing a genuine path for substantive and effective negotiations that align with the principles of the two-state solution, relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative. These negotiations should guarantee the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

The discussion also touched upon security, stability, and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, as well as the Yemeni crisis and Saudi Arabia’s role in facilitating dialogue among Yemeni parties, along with its economic support for Yemen.

The statement applauded Malaysia’s positive reception of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, acknowledging its potential contribution to regional security and stability.

Both parties stressed the importance of activating the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council and its subcommittees to align with the aspirations of their respective leaderships, fostering an enhanced and developed partnership in areas of mutual interest.

The statement also highlighted Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s appreciation for Malaysia’s support for Riyadh’s bids to host the World Expo 2030, World Cup 2034, and the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (Asosai) 2027.

Additionally, it noted Malaysia’s gratitude for the Kingdom’s efforts in servicing the two holy mosques and their visitors, encompassing pilgrims, Umrah performers, and other visitors.

In the realms of economics, trade, and investment, both sides expressed their determination to bolster investments and invite Malaysian companies to explore the investment opportunities presented by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs and projects.

The parties also expressed their intent to enhance cooperation in Islamic financing by providing Sharia-compliant financing products and services, particularly in the realm of Islamic Murabaha.

While the Malaysian side welcomed the “Saudi Green” and “Middle East Green” initiatives supporting Saudi Arabia’s climate change efforts, the Saudi side applauded Malaysia’s recent launch of the National New Renewable Energy Roadmap (NREP).

Furthermore, both sides have agreed to intensify cooperation in various domains, including renewable energy and its technologies, environmental initiatives, digital economy, tourism, higher education, healthcare, agriculture, and food industries. — Bernama