SIK, Oct 23 — The situation in four flood-hit districts in Kedah has continued to improve, with only two relief centres still operating as of 4pm today.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Kol (Civil Defence) Zairil Anuar Zulmuji said the four districts hit by floods yesterday were Bandar Baharu, Padang Terap, Pokok Sena and Sik.

“The two relief centres still operating are Surau Kampung Batu 20 and Nurul Iman mosque, housing 51 people from 14 families,” he said in a statement today.

He said all relief centres in Sik district, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Chepir, Surau Kampung Belimbing and Balai Islam Tanjung Belit, had been closed and flood victims had returned to their homes. — Bernama

