KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Umno will continue to defend its core struggles for the sake of religion, race and country, its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the party’s struggles are translated through government initiatives, including the establishment of the Kemas pre-Tahfiz kindergartens, Tahfiz Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Women’s TVET.

The deputy prime minister said all these initiatives were the result of Umno’s ideas to strengthen Islamic education while supporting the economic development and careers of women.

“And the latest is the 2024 Bumiputera Economic Congress, which I am chairing, and which will be the platform for us to discuss on how to raise the status of the Bumiputera economy.”

“May these efforts and endeavours be conveyed to the grassroots level as a manifestation of Umno’s commitment to empower the Malay agenda,” he said in a Facebook post after attending the Umno President’s Grassroots Tour with the Jempol Umno division in Negeri Sembilan.

The Barisan Nasional chairman also said that unity was key and an essential ingredient to Umno regaining its strength and the trust of the people. — Bernama

