BALIK PULAU, Oct 21 — Police detained a 63-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a police officer and obstructing the police from performing their duties in an incident in Bayan Lepas, here, today.

In a statement, the Barat Daya District Police Headquarters said police received information from the public about a man who had stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, causing a traffic jam.

Upon arrival at the location, police officers ordered the man to produce his identification card and remove his vehicle but he refused, according to the statement.

Police then detained the man and seized a community police card from him for investigation under Section 170 and Section 186 of the Penal Code for impersonating a police officer and obstructing a government servant from discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, police seized two motorcycles under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 during Op Samseng Jalanan conducted in the Barat Daya district from 11pm until 3am this morning.

It said a total of 31 summons were issued for various violations including driving without a licence, failure to pay road tax, unauthorised motorcycle modifications and missing side mirrors.

“In addition to curbing street thugs involving mat rempit (illegal motorcycle racers), the operation also aimed at ensuring motorcyclists comply with traffic regulations and the prescribed specifications,” read the statement. — Bernama

