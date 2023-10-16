KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — A member of the special advisory body to the finance minister, Datuk Prof Ulung Rajah Rasiah explained that his name has been used by irresponsible parties to harm the image of the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking on the “SELANGORfm 100.9” Facebook account today, he said the actions of the parties involved were part of an effort to distort his presentation on the recent Budget 2024 and affect the Prime Minister’s image.

“Recently my name was used to criticise the Prime Minister. I would like to emphasise that I absolutely do not accept such an interpretation.

“I see that as part of an effort to distort my (budget) presentation in order to harm the Prime Minister’s image. I completely reject such an irresponsible view,” said Rajah, who is also Professor of Economics at the University of Malaya in the social media account.

The Prime Minister tabled Budget 2024 at the Dewan Rakyat last Friday.

Recently, several news portals had quoted statements that Rajah allegedly made regarding several items in Budget 2024.

The special advisory body to the finance minister was headed by Petronas advisor Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican.

Besides Rajah, other members of the special advisory body include FVSB Sdn Bhd executive chairman Datuk Ahmad Fuad Md Ali, Sunway University Economics Professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng and Sarawak Energy Bhd chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi.

The Prime Minister announced the establishment and membership of the special advisory body on February 7.

When announcing the establishment of the special advisory body, Anwar said the advisory group consisted of professionals and economic experts responsible for helping to advise him as Finance Minister. — Bernama