KUCHING, Oct 10 — All major events in conjunction with the Sarawak Governor’s 87th birthday celebration this Saturday will be postponed, said State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

In a statement today, he said this Saturday (Oct 14) will remain a public holiday in Sarawak although the events scheduled for Oct 13-15 will be held on new dates to be determined later.

“It is hereby notified that the 87th Birthday Celebrations of Tuan Yang Terutama Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak remains gazetted on October 14 (this Saturday).

“The date also remains declared as a public holiday for Sarawak,” he said in the statement.

The statement did not state the reasons for the postponement of the major events, of which the highlight is the investiture ceremony for recipients of Sarawak’s top honours and awards.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud made his first public appearance on Sept 28 in Kuching after over two months of rest following medical treatment abroad.

Accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, Abdul Taib was seen attending the Maulidur Rasul celebration at Padang Merdeka that day.

It was previously reported that the Governor returned to the state on Sept 16.

Abdul Taib had been recuperating in Istanbul, Turkey following an operation. — Borneo Post Online