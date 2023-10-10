KUCHING, Oct 10 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg tonight said the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC), which is under construction, will be a state-of-the art facility, even if it means that the state government must secure very expensive equipment for it to do research.

He said he is prepared to allocate more funds to SIDC to undertake more research activities in the state Budget 2024 that he will table at the State Assembly sitting next month.

“I don’t want to give the amount yet, but we will give substantial allocation for research, including artificial intelligence (AI),” he said at the fifth anniversary dinner of the Sarawak Research and Development Council (SRDC) here.

Abang Johari said SIDC has carried out research engagements with notable entities such as the Swiss Tropical Health Institute, Monash University, Australian National Phenome Centre, Murdoch University, Numares Germany, PacBio USA, Agilent Technologies and AMILI Singapore to kickstart biomedical research and attract investments in this area to Sarawak.

He said SIDC has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Malaysia to pave the way for research excellence in biomedical sciences and human capital development in Sarawak.

He said the urgent need to secure a vaccine to combat Covid-19 in 2020 led to the realisation that Sarawak should have its own scientific research centre.

The premier expressed confidence that Sarawak will be able to produce new vaccines out of the research.

“For all you know, if we have credible research outcomes, which are recognised internationally, at least we can share our tropical products with the world,” he said.

“I am not a doctor, but I have read a bit on how malaria or polio started, after which infectious diseases came, and then we have Covid-19.

“Today, we are told there is a possibility of Disease X. I don’t know what this Disease X is, but it can be anything.

“But let us be prepared for any eventuality and that is why we want our research centre to be state of the art.”

On SRDC, the premier said it does not conduct research, but plays a very important role in facilitating, and engaging with reputable research partners to ensure global recognition for research in Sarawak.

He said SRDC have been facilitating engagements with international and local research networks.

He said SRDC was set up to enable effective coordination of research activities, facilitate and attract meaningful collaborations between local and international research institutions, and enhance research and development that will contribute to the socio-economic development of Sarawak.

“We want to create a conducive and supportive environment for the advancement of research, knowledge enhancement and human capital development throughout Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Jo said the state government wants to drive Sarawak’s research and development in science and technology; thus, enhancing discovery, catalysing innovation, scientific excellence, and commercial development of discoveries.

He said over the past five years, SRDC has provided research support to universities and research agencies in Sarawak, with an allocation of RM14 million.

He said an innovation from Twin Catalyst, a biomedical company based in Sibu, has made it to the Lexus Design Awards and was also longlisted in the product design (health and wellbeing) category of the Dezeen Awards 2023.

“Recently, an innovation in medical healthcare, also from Twin Catalyst, which was funded by SRDC, signed a RM30 million deal with a Hong Kong company to promote and sell the product globally,” he added.