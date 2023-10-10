KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Four areas in the peninsula recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 4pm today.

The highest reading was recorded in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur at 160.

According to the Department of Environment’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS), two areas in Johor recorded an API of over 100, namely Batu Pahat (159) and Larkin (152), while Bukit Rambai, Melaka (155).

Some 58 areas recorded moderate API levels and six areas had good readings below 50.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

The API data is released every hour, based on the readings at 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide. — Bernama