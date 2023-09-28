BENTONG, Sept 28 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Pelangai state by-election Datuk Amizar Abu Adam reminded the BN election machinery to refrain from being complacent or taking their duties lightly.

He said the machinery must also be prepared to ward off the ‘attacks’ by the opposition parties.

“We don’t know what kind of ‘attack’ will hit. We must be ready 24 hours,” he told reporters after meeting the Indian and Chinese communities in Telemong here today.

Meanwhile, Amizar who is Bentong UMNO Committee member said he will launch the BN manifesto for the people of Pelangai soon.

The Pelangai by-election, polling for which is on Oct 7, is a three-cornered contest among Amizar, Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional and Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni, an Independent candidate. — Bernama