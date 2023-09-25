IPOH, Sept 25 — The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) yesterday announced an additional allocation of RM2 million to local authorities (PBT) in Perak.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said of the total, RM1 million was allocated to the Ipoh City Council (MBI) for the installation of street lights, especially in residential areas which are expected to be completed this year.

“This allocation will make the city of Ipoh safer considering increased outdoor lighting could reduce crime.

“RM10,000 would be donated to the Ipoh police headquarters to replace office equipment including the damaged air conditioners,” he told reporters after launching Panggong Silver Star and Kampung Simee Lantern Festival 2023 here yesterday.

On September 4, Nga announced that the KPKT had approved an allocation of RM68 million to 15 local authorities in Perak through the BP1 Development Allocation including projects to build new facilities, as well as upgrade and maintain public infrastructure.

Meanwhile, he said the Kampung Simee Lantern Festival 2023, which managed to attract more than 15,000 visitors throughout the three days of its organisation, would be included in the official calendar of Visit Perak Year 2024.

He said the redevelopment of Panggong Silver Star, formerly known as Happy Cinema in the 1950s, could turn it into another heritage tourism destination in the city. — Bernama