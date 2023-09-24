IPOH, Sept 24 — A teenager is feared drowned after he managed to save another swimmer in difficulty at Pantai Teluk Senangin near Lumut, here today.

A Manjung district Civil Defence Force (APM) spokesman said Muhammad Fahmi Hafizi Mohd Fadzli, 19, has yet to be found after he saved a near-drowning man in the area.

“Muhammad Fahmi saw the man struggling and rushed in to save him.

“He managed to save the man but was caught in currents before sinking and disappearing from sight,” said the spokesman in a statement today.

He said search and rescue efforts are still ongoing with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department, the Manjung Municipal Council, the police, APM, and the Health Ministry.

“We are using four fishing boats in the search but had to stop for a while due to bad weather and strong waves.

“The fishing community is also helping by using the trawling technique in the area he was last seen,” he said. — Bernama