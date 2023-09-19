KUCHING, Sept 19 — Sarawak State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Asfia Awang Nasar today said he has notified the Election Commission (EC) of the vacancy for the Jepak state seat following the death of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on September 15.

He said it is up to the EC to fix the polling and nomination dates for a by-election to fill the vacancy.

“Accordingly, and in accordance with Article 21(5) of the Sarawak State Constitution, I, as the Speaker of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly, have submitted a letter dated September 19 to EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, earlier this morning to inform him that there is a vacancy for N.67 Jepak,” he told reporters.

He said the by-election will not be called if the Speaker does not notify the EC in writing.

He said the vacancy arose due to the death of the incumbent at the Normah Specialist Medical Centre in Kuching last week.

He said the by-election can be called as the current term of the state legislature will only end on February 14, 2027, and thereafter, the assembly will automatically dissolve on the same date.

“Since this constituency vacancy occurs beyond the two-year period before the automatic dissolution of the House, by-elections need to be held based on Article 21(5) of the Sarawak State Constitution,” he said.

“Therefore, in accordance with Article 21(5) of the Sarawak State Constitution, the EC must fill the vacancy of the state assembly seat for Jepak within 60 days from the date on which it is established by the EC,” he said.