KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 10 — Terengganu police denied claims that the ‘Op Khas Motosikal’ conducted on Friday and yesterday (September 8 and 9) has elements of sabotage against the RXZ Members 5.0 annual gathering, held in Kuala Nerus.

State police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said the operation was carried out in coordination with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) after receiving various complaints from the public against the actions of a few motorcyclists, who not only rode recklessly but also disturbed public order.

He stressed that the operation was a routine task carried out by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure the safety of the public, and there were no political elements, as claimed by some parties.

“After receiving complaints, police conducted monitoring and found that there are violations of the laws among RXZ Members 5.0 participants, who ride recklessly to the point of endangering other road users, including on highways and state roads.

Mazli said that police always support any programme or activity which has a positive impact on the socioeconomics of the population, as long as it does not violate existing laws.

“There is no issue with the organisers as they have applied for a permit from the police. It’s just a few motorcyclists who take advantage of the programme to misbehave,” he said.

Netizens have been expressing dissatisfaction on social media after a few participants were arrested by police and the Road Transport Department (JPJ), and their motorcycles impounded.

Some of the posts attributed the authority’s actions as orders from ‘higher up’ since the event was held in an opposition state.

Mazli said a total of 185 motorcycles were impounded and 292 summonses were issued during the two days of operations, conducted around the Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu districts.

“During the two-day operation, a total of 73 accident cases were also reported, with four of them being fatal accidents involving RXZ Members 5.0 participants,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference, Terengganu JPJ director Zulkarnain Yasin said 134 offences were recorded, and of 40,000 participants, only 1.34 per cent were arrested for breaking the laws.

“All actions were taken to protect the safety of other road users and the public,” he said. — Bernama