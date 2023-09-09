TUMPAT, Sept 9 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has allocated RM600,000 of the Pertubuhan Prihatin Komuniti (GPPK) grants to 60 associations in Kelantan, to strengthen the role of community associations in the face of disasters.

Its director-general Mohd Nawardi Saad said that the residents’ associations will each receive RM10,000 in GPPK.

“Thus far, 40 associations in Kelantan have been given approval, while the rest are still in the process of screening, to complete the quota of 60 associations in the state.

“Therefore, we encourage residents’ associations to apply to us through the eROSES system,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the closing ceremony of the First Aid Course (Sungai Kelantan) at Pengkalan Rakit Kampung Pasir Pekan, Wakaf Bharu, here today.

Previously, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said through Budget 2023, the government has allocated RM20 million to his ministry, which will be channelled through RoS as GPPK, to increase the level of security in the community and increase the involvement of associations in local community security affairs.

The RM20 million allocation can benefit 2,000 residents’ associations, with each of them eligible to receive up to RM10,000. — Bernama